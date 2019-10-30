Syeda Saberi

News Editor

Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman testified against President Trump in a closed-door deposition. He stated that he was disturbed by the phone call between the POTUS and Ukraine’s president resulting in the impeachment court postponement. “I was concerned by the call. I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine,” Vindman stated. Vindman is the first white house official to testify while the POTUS pressed the issue of investigation against Joe Biden and his son. This apparently contradicted the testimony made by Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/impeachment-inquiry-10-29-2019/index.html

An 18-year-old girl was set on fire after reporting her school’s principal for sexual harassment in Dhaka Bangladesh. Last Thursday, 16 individuals involved in the incident, including the principal, were sentenced to death. “I hope that the convicts receive maximum punishment in the case as they have already given confessional statement,” stated her brother Mahmudul Hasan Noman. Nusrat Jahan Rafi was a student at Sonagazi Senior Fazil Madrasa and attended school regularly. She first reported the sexual harassment to the local police chief, however this only resulted in backlash and threats from the principal. Rafi was lured onto the rooftop of her school where three of her classmates bound her, doused her in kerosene, and set her on fire. While this was meant to be portrayed as suicide, Rafi survived with 80% burns but died 5 days later in the hospital. Her death has sparked international outrage and the higher courts have officially sentenced those involved.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/24/asia/bangladesh-murder-death-sentence-intl-hnk/index.html

An Iowan woman was killed during a gender reveal this past Saturday. 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer was found dead at the scene of the event when she was struck by flying metal and debris from a homemade gender reveal explosive. The explosive, which was meant to release colored powder, ended up malfunctioning resulting in her death. The Kreimeyer family reported experimenting with different materials to create this pipe bomb that was meant to be the highlight of their gender reveal. “This family got together for what they thought was going to be a happy event with no intent for anyone to get hurt. What ended up happening was that Pamela Kreimeyer, a wife, mother and grandmother, was killed,” stated Sheriff Jason Sandholdt in a public statement.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/28/us/gender-reveal-party-death.html