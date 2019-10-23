Tim Folliard

LISLE – The Benedictine women’s volleyball team has put together a very successful season. After a win against MSOE and a loss to Concordia University Wisconsin this past weekend, they are currently 15-6 and are in position to secure a berth in the conference postseason tournament.

“Our main goal for the rest of the season is to make it to the NACC tournament and go far into the postseason,” said junior Molly Stock.

They have not reached the tournament since 2016 and have not won a tournament game since 2013. In 2012, Benedictine was able to win the NACC tournament and receive a bid for the NCAA tournament.

Stock and senior Taylor Dunwell attribute this team’s success to how close they are off the court.

“We have grown so close as a team this year,” Dunwell said, “it’s been the most fun season when it comes to creating a connection.”

“Our team connection is the biggest difference,” Stock said, “I’ve always been close with the teammates, but as a whole our team is much closer this year.”

Junior Hayley Primas says that the team chemistry has directly led to success on the court.

“Our team chemistry has been great off the court which has really helped us trust each other on the court,” said Primas, “That has been the difference from last year.”

They can pass, set and attack effectively. Primas is 5th in conference in digs per set, along with freshman setter Alyssa Mojica being 3rd in assists per set and Dunwell ranks 2nd in conference in kills per set.

Strong passing and setting have led Benedictine to run a better offense.

“This year we have made a lot more changes in the way we run our offense,” Dunwell said, “We have more dynamic hitters and a quicker mindset.”

Benedictine leads the thirteen-team conference in team hitting percentage at .231. This is due to the hitters for Benedictine not making errors. In 21 games, they have committed only 299 hitting errors. The next lowest total is Concordia University Chicago at 422 hitting errors.

Benedictine has six games remaining, including a huge showdown against conference leader Aurora University. The Eagles have the opportunity to capture their first twenty plus win season since 2012.