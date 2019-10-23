Syeda Saberi

News Editor

Exxon Mobil is now going to trial with the New York attorney general under a climate fraud case. This “historic lawsuit” is attempting to take down Exxon, along with several other fossil fuels companies. The lawsuit states that these companies need to be held accountable for their contribution to climate change. The New York attorney general did not make a statement.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/exxon-trial-climate-change-1.5330310

wo New York men who are a part of a far-right hate group were sentenced to prison after attacks occurred outside the metropolitan Republic Club. Maxwell Hare and John Kinsman were charged with attempted gang assault on October 12th, 2018. Kinsman, whom a prosecutor reportedly called “the single most vicious of all the attackers,” said, “I regret the entire incident.” While these attacks occurred last year, it ignited a protest against police action which resulted in 10 individuals being arrested from the same group.

https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/ny-proud-boys-get-prison-20191022-swygn76xcnhtnpvjliknrnjf34-story.html

The Chicago teacher’s strike has continued on for another week to no avail. Chicago public schools have been shut down for four days now, and the support continues to grow. Union president Jesse Sharkey made a statement to reporters Monday night, stating “The mayor has dashed our hopes for a quick settlement.” The union does not plan to get back to work until there is a written legal agreement. The union’s demands include smaller class sizes, more support staff, higher raises and more school funding. Some schools are lacking a nurse for the students while there aren’t enough resources for the minority students. The union would like to see more librarians, counselors, and bilingual teachers. “We have tentative agreements on eight different items — two in particular, I think, are huge,” stated CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates.

https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/21/us/chicago-teachers-strike-monday/index.html