Amber Syed

Scene Editor

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot on Saturday October 19 in New Port, Rhode Island.

According to Refinery29, Lawrence, 29 year old actress and Cooke, 34 year old art dealer were seen together first in June 2018. They reportedly moved in together in January 2019 which started rumors of an engagement. The couple confirmed the engagement a few days later in February 2019.

The ceremony was held in a 40,000 square foot estate mansion with a huge ballroom space, that is also said to be haunted.

According to Vogue, Lawrence chose a designed dress from Dior and according to People’s, she knew her dress was “the one” the moment she saw it. She didn’t take any chances with her dress. She stored her lavish dress in its own hotel room at the Hotel Viking. People’s also said that the entire Dior team flew in on the morning of the big day and loaded the dress into the car.

According to Vogue, the couple said “I do” in front of roughly 150 guests including Adele, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen, and Kris Jenner.