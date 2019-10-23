Joey Spahn

Sports Editor

CHICAGO – After last Sunday’s nightmare 36-25 loss against the New Orleans Saints, fans are left questioning – Will the Bears make the playoffs?

At the start of the season, the Bears were predicted to not only win, but dominate the NFC North. However, with a 3-3 record and lackluster offensive performances, the idea of making the playoffs seems farfetched.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who missed two weeks due to a shoulder injury, played in his first game since the injury…and it showed.

Despite two late fourth-quarter touchdowns, the Bears offense struggled mightily to put up any sort of offensive threat against the Saints. This lack of scoring has become a trend for them. According to NFL.com, the Bears offense ranks 26th in Points per game, 30th in Yards per game, 29th in passing yards per game and 28th in rushing yards per game. With one of the worst offenses in the NFL right now, all pressure is being put on their first-round pick, Trubisky.

“It comes down to inches within the game,” said Trubisky, “If those inches go your way then were making plays and rolling but right now, they’re not and we’re sputtering out on offense and we have no momentum and not really in sync.”

Although the offense is being blamed heavily, the Bears defense has not quite proven their worth either. Their defense, which was one of the best in the league in 2018, has not played to the standard that most analysts projected them to play at.

This is highlighted due to them giving up 36 points to the Saints, who have a backup quarterback starting for the injured Drew Brees. Considering all of that, they did this with two weeks of preparation coming off of their bye-week.

Now, with the Saints game in the rearview mirror, they are looking ahead to their next matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. The Chargers, who are having struggles of their own, look to turn it around much like the Bears. This game can mean life or death for either team and may determine how the rest of the season will go for the Bears.

According to espn.com, the Bears are in 3rd place in the NFC North and are 1-1 in the division. The Packers are leading the division with a perfect 3-0 record so far. With their backs against the wall, the Bears will be forced to win out the rest of their divisional games if they want to still have a shot in the NFC North, or perhaps even a wildcard berth.

The time is now for the Bears to turn it around and gain some momentum to make a divisional push for the north. Hopefully proving they are in fact the ‘Monsters of Midway’.