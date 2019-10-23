Amber Syed

Scene Editor

Snake skin boots, or more specifically, croc-effect boots, are the biggest new trend in boots this year. You can easily style these boots with dresses and add a bag that matches the boots.

Western boots, or cowboy boots will be everywhere this year. These boots have been seen dressed up with a mini dress or dressed down with a simple tee-shirt and a pair of jeans.

Last year’s cheetah print clothing may have started the trend of animal print boots this year. Styling printed shoes can be difficult sometimes, but if you add it to any plain outfit it will make your outfit look super cute and put together without a lot of effort.

Combat boots have been in style for a while now, but any boots that lace-up are perfect for this season. This includes lace up boots that are knee high or even ankle booties that lace-up. You could style these boots up for a more formal look or style them down for a more casual everyday look.

Black leather ankle booties with a chunky heal are the cutest pair of booties to wear with any outfit dressed up or down. They will also last you a lifetime, so it’s definitely worth the price.