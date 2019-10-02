Joey Spahn

Sports Editor

FOND DU LAC, WI – The Benedictine University women’s soccer team captured their second shutout win of the season on the road at Marian.

The Eagles had their first conference matchup last Saturday against Marian University winning the match 2-0. With this win the ladies are currently 1-0 in conference.

“I think the team is going to do pretty well this year. We have a lot of potential to play well against our opponents’” Said sophomore defender Eve Meintz, “The biggest thing we need to focus on is scoring goals. We have had a lot of great opportunities during games but just can’t seem to finish them. Whether we can finish our opportunities or not will determine the outcome of the game” added Meintz.

The first half ended with no scores on the board.

The second half was much different, with the Eagles getting two goals in the second half. The first goal was netted during the 55th minute when Stephanie Nichols sent a pass to forward Katie Farb. During the 68th minute, Abbie Graham assisted Katie Farb on her second goal of the night and with that won the match 2-0.

Defense was at a premium allowing only 11 shots with 2 of those being on net. Senior goalkeeper Cassidy Henson had no issues saving both shots last Saturday night.

Meintz also stated, “I think this is going to be a good season for us. I’m excited to see how we do this year. We have a lot of potential and some new starters in the field. I think we can do well in our conference and make it to the playoffs.”

So far this season, in all three of their losses they have been shutout. However, the Eagles have been able to shutout their opponents in both of their wins.

The Eagles are trying to find consistent play as majority of their conference play begins.

The Eagles are now 2-3-1 on the season with their next conference game this Wednesday against Concordia University Chicago.