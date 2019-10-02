Tim Folliard

Staff Writer

Racine, WI-The women’s golf season wrapped up this past Monday with the NACC Championship. With contributions from all four eagles, Benedictine was able to walk away with a 5th place finish. Senior Ries McCue finished in 9th place.

After previous experiences at the conference tournament, McCue had a different mindset.

“This year, my main goal was to avoid blowing up at all and play safe the whole weekend. I ended up shooting almost the same score each day, so that was a big accomplishment for me.”

The accomplishment is even more impressive when considered the external circumstances faced.

“We experienced three different types of weather in all three days of the tournament. The first day was very windy. The second day it rained the entire time and the third day was one of the hottest days we have had in a while. The course itself is one of the hardest I’ve ever played, and the varying weather conditions just made it that much harder.”

McCue was able to perform well with help from Coach Charlie Averkamp off the course.

“Charlie decorated the bus for us calling it the ‘Birdie Express” and put up a bunch of other funny signs that got us excited for the weekend. He also took us to a haunted house on Saturday and it was a great bonding experience with lots of laughs. It was a great way to relax and prepare for the next day of playing in the rain.”

The season started off with eight girls on the team, but due to injuries and players leaving the team, only four Eagles remained. McCue has a very optimistic view for next season.

“We finished the season with only four girls playing and four scores are taken in tournaments. So, every golfer’s score counted every day, which puts extra pressure on us. Additionally, the other two of the final four were freshman, Jenna Lyle and Sydney Nasternack. The first year of college golf is always hard because it is so different than high school. I have high hopes for them next season.”