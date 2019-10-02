Find out what’s going on in the U.S. in five minutes

Syeda Saberi

News Editor

Federal Judge Ketanji Borwn Jackson has put a halt on the Trump administration’s agenda to detain and deport illegal immigrants this past Friday September 27th, 2019*. DHS can no longer expedite removals of families that are unable to prove that they have been continuously residing in the United States for two years or more. This was set in place to reduce the number of deportations that would have occurred without a judge’s hearing.

* https://www.kpbs.org/news/2019/sep/28/federal-judge-blocks-trump-move-to-fast-track/

The first Trump supporting congressmen is expected to resign amid a federal insider trading case. New York congressmen Chris Collins submitted his letter of resignation** ahead of time and it is suspected that he did this to avoid the lengthy process of being expelled from the House of Representatives. Collins was up for reelection in 2020 but the case hearing is scheduled for February.

**https://twitter.com/NickReisman/status/1178737756702433281

Forever 21 is officially filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as of Sunday September 28th, 2019. The fashion retailer which boasted nearly 700 stores but with their sales declining, they are being forced to file. The franchise will not close yet but many business forums predict that it will follow the same fate as stores before it such as Toys R Us***

***https://www.bbc.com/news/business-49874688

Elon Musk announces that his Starship test flights to send people to the moon could begin as early as next year. Musk has been building prototypes that aim to fly people to the moon and mars and states that “we [want] to try to reach orbit in less than six months. Provided the rate of design improvement and manufacturing improvement continues to be exponential, I think that is accurate to within a few months.”****

****https://techcrunch.com/2019/09/28/elon-musk-says-starship-should-reach-orbit-within-six-months-and-it-could-even-fly-with-a-crew-next-year/

