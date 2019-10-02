Dielle Ochotorena

Perspectives Editor

Washington D.C. is in chaos and the President is tweeting like a 5th grader, sounds like a typical news week, right? Wrong. After the many scandals the Trump administration has been embroiled in, this past week’s revelations have finally prompted Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, to officially call for an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. So, what led us all to this outcome? Let me give you a rundown.

It all started with an anonymous complaint that raised concerns about the President’s actions. The inspector general for the intelligence community, Michael Atkinson, deemed the complaint “credible” and “urgent” and forwarded it to acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire, who under a law states that such complaints need to be shown to Congress within a week. But Maguire refused to share the complaint because the Justice Department disagreed with the inspector general’s conclusions. The issue was revealed in a letter by Representative Adam B. Schiff (D-Cal), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee after Maguire refused to hand over to Congress said whistle-blower complaint and accused him of violating the law.

The Washington Post reported that the whistle-blower’s allegations were centered around at least one conversation involving President Trump discussing intelligence activities with a foreign leader but that the complaint also involved multiple actions by the President, of which the inspector general confirmed in a closed-door session on Capitol Hill with the House Intelligence Committee. Many assumed that the foreign leader or parts of the allegation deal with Ukraine, those familiar with the complaint said.

The White House then released a reconstruction of a July 25 call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he specifically asked for help in digging up damning information about the leading Democratic Presidential candidate – Former VP Joe Biden- hoping to derail his rival’s campaign. The transcript read like a horribly written spy novel, where the spy is so bad at his job that he just outright asks for intelligence information. In the transcript, it showed President Trump repeatedly asking Ukraine’s leader to investigate Democrats as “a favor” to him for all the support the United States has given the Ukraine against Russian aggression. He asked Zelensky to work specifically with Attorney General William P. Barr and Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, on past corruption investigations connecting to former Biden and the DNC. The purpose of releasing the call transcripts was in hopes, to quell the suspicions about the President’s actions, but it did nothing more than spur Democrats to push for the release of the official Whistle-blower complaint and threaten to call for the impeachment of President Trump.

The Trump administration, caving to Democratic demands, let the House Intelligence Committee release the declassified version of the Whistleblower Complaint detailing the allegations about President Trump’s conversations with Ukraine’s President Zelensky. It was quite a read. In the complaint, supported by the released July 25 phone call, explained that President Trump possibly abused his office position by soliciting “interference” from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election and several White House officials were “deeply disturbed” with the phone call and tried to “lockdown” all records of the phone call, especially the reconstructed transcript of the call the whistleblower shared. Multiple White House officials raised concerns on how to treat the call because of the likelihood that they were witnesses to President Trump abusing his office for personal gain. If that wasn’t already bad enough, to restrict access to the call transcripts, White House lawyers “directed” White House officials to move the records into a private system for storing highly classified information, those related to covert actions, even though it didn’t meet the criteria.

As of last Tuesday, House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would begin formal impeachment proceedings against President Trump for betraying his oath of office and the nation’s security by seeking to enlist help from a foreign power for political gain. President Trump, on the other hand, will continue to tweet about his opinions toward this, “Witch Hunt garbage,” and that while this impeachment battle will be bad for the country, it will be “a positive” in his chances of winning re-election. Both Pelosi and President Trump are in for the long haul and the information that the inquiry exposes might be enough for impeachment but regardless this process will test the limits of the Constitution and the balance of power in America’s governmental system. This is no longer a bipartisan issue, it’s no longer who is right and wrong, it’s about our values as a nation and what we stand for. For a guy who likes to tout that he’s self-made, that he is powerful beyond belief and above the law, and can do everything himself, he can’t even win an election on his own. *cue small violin*

If you want more information on how the impeachment process works, check out these links:

