Amber Syed

Scene Editor

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tie the knot, again! On September 30, they had a wedding for all their “real ones”. They quietly and secretly got legally married last year in September after being engaged for two months.

According to Vanity Fair “Folks were spotted flying though Savannah, Georgia, Sunday morning, including Katy Perry and Kendall Jenner”. Bieber and Baldwin said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests.

The rehearsal dinner took place Sunday night at Moreland Landing, a banquet in South Carolina. “Guests arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property. There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m.,” a separate source shared with E! News. “The dinner was on the edge of the water. There were many string lights hanging and lit candles. The decor was very chic and white”.

According to E! News, the actual wedding reception took place at the Montage Hotel’s Palmetto Bluff location. Both of Baldwin’s sisters served as bridesmaids. Her father, Stephan Baldwin and uncle, Alec Baldwin were also there to watch her walk down the aisle. Biebers mother, Pattie Mallette and father, Jeremy Bieber were also there to represent Biebers family.

The wedding included the movie The Notebook for guests to see love, loss, and love again. According to Vanity Fair, the rest of the night was a carnival theme.