Andrew Tran

Staff Writer

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old who is becoming one of the youngest civil leaders in the world, stands against the climate change crisis. This young climate change activist wanted to inform people how their actions are affecting the planet and she is so dedicated to her cause that she even left school to pursue her goal of informing the public about the ongoing climate change crisis. Her personal goal ended up inspiring thousands of people to take a stand for policies countering the climate change issue. At the Climate Action Summit 2019, she read a speech where she berated the United Stations leaders. She berated world leaders for their praise for young activists while they ignore their part in implementing drastic actions that can curb the climate change crisis.

“How dare you continue to look away and come here and say you’re doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight? You say you hear us and that you understand the urgency, but no matter how sad and angry I am, I do not want to believe that, because if you really understood the situation and still kept on failing to act, then you would be evil, and that I refuse to believe…. You’re failing us, but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you.”

You can feel the emotions from Thunberg and what she is trying to say. Even though she has Asperger’s syndrome, she uses that to enhance her message through her speech. Governments have been hearing the cries and pleas of its people about the climate change crisis but they refuse to do anything about them. Thunberg has a point, especially since so many people have protested in the past about doing more about climate change. They are failing us and this time Thunberg goes straight for them. She is one of the very few activists who want to hold the world governments accountable for their promises and actions on the climate change issue. It is very admirable to see someone take a stand to those too incompetent to act.

At the same time, we should consider this. Are her actions reaching the world leaders? The world has been captivated by her speech and her stance on the lack of policies world leaders said they were going to pass. The ones who really could make a change have been a no-show. China and the United States have not stated new commitments or goals of reducing their greenhouse emissions. Even though her intended audience was not reached, thousands of younger activists have taken the call to protest in front of the government. This time, teens younger than 18 have begun to take the pledge to counter climate change. While youthful energy is a refreshing sight, younger and older adults have to play their parts as well if governments are going to change. Youths alone cannot continue the call for change and for climate change actions. Climate change involves everyone: young, old, adult, child, and the elderly. Everyone has to come together.

Even here at Benedictine, Thunberg’s words have continued to inspire the students to enact change the un-environmentally friendly practices at school. Several students of the BenU SEEDs club have begun a petition to bring back proper recycling services back to Benedictine University. The petition has over 100 signatures and it continues to grow each day. Climate change is an issue everyone should be supporting. Society is beyond the point where they can say that more resources can be found. Time is running out for the future and resources are depleting every single second. People need to stop and listen to what Thunberg says, or it’s too late.