Syeda Saberi

News Editor

UNICEF’s annual water walk was held on Sunday September 28th, 2019 at the Rice Center.

Last year the Water Walk focused on the Flint Michigan cause which hit closer to home than most students realized. This year, UNICEF held the water walk in light of Hurricane Dorian which wiped away the clean water supply of nearly 62,000 individuals*. This tradition has been on campus for the past several years to promote the UNICEF wash program which is the water, sanitation, and hygiene promotion program.

“UNICEF not only advocates for clean water through the Wash program, but they also provide nutritional packets for mothers and children, they provide mosquito nets, and HIV meds. Ultimately we aim to enhance the lives of those who will one day do great things”

The UNICEF wash program installs new water taps to provide access to clean drinking water to those in need. The water walk aimed to create a simulation of the actual struggles of walking for clean water.

“I think the simulations really got to students who complained about carrying two gallons of water a few miles. It made them realize that some people carry water for miles and miles” stated Ramla Khalid, the secretary of UNICEF.

The relay race set up obstacles for students to work around such as having to run laps to simulate the amount of time it takes to obtain water, or cones to simulate a broken footpath one might face while getting water. Ultimately UNICEF aims to raise awareness on how large of an issue this really is, so that those who turn on the tap to have Lake Michigan at their fingers realize what they are blessed with.

“Businesses within the Lisle area came out and supported the cause as well to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian. We are happy to see people having fun and involved, and we can’t wait to see what next year is like” stated Ramya Surabhi, PR for UNICEF.