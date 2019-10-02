Amber Syed

Scene Editor

With the weather changing, everyone’s trying to change up their hair. This year’s hair trends are inspired by the 80’s and 90’s but with a twist to make it more 21’st century.

The first style is parting your hair deep to one side with your bangs out and covering one eye. But if you try to recreate this hairstyle, don’t use any hairspray or styling products. Making the hair look natural and touchable is what makes it more 2019. To spice up this look you could also add a barrette like Kiki Palmer did in her Instagram picture.

A trend you probably thought was long gone is headbands. Even though the last time you probably wore headbands was in elementary school, wearing it with tousled and messy hair makes it the perfect hair look for this season.

One of the easiest hairstyle to try this season is the sleek low pony. According to Cosmopolitan the easiest way to get the super sleek low pony is to, “comb a whole bunch of pomade through your dry hair, then use a rat-tail comb to separate your hair into sections, and tie them off with hair bands”. To make it look for everyday don’t use any products and just simply part your hair in the middle and tie it.

Another super easy style to try is the two-texture hair. In other words, having the roots of your hair straight and the rest natural or in loose waves. According to Harper Bazaar, Zendaya had her hair gelled down from her hairline to just behind her ears. The result of this is two different textures.