Syeda Saberi

News Editor

Scholl hall underwent some minor remodeling and introduced a new science lab for students to use on September 19, 2019. The new hall boasts a private conference room fishbowl style, a counter island space for students to study, and a professional sofa and lounge setting for any social and behavioral science research. Two more office spaces are still under construction but will be opened soon. The coffee shop feel intentionally creates a quirky workspace that is very unlike the rest of Scholl hall.

“We learned from [Room 235] that a lot of students don’t want to go up to Goodwin to study, they’d like to have spots in Scholl to get their work done. The psych majors, sociology, and criminology majors needed a space to conduct their social experiments.” stated Dr. Hardy, the Political Science department chair.

The design of the lab was an open layout that was meant to be multifunctional. This room was created after many students gave their approval on the study room created last year, room 235. The positive feedback from the previous study room and the round tables in the hallways prompted faculty to begin working on a new space for students.

Budget constraints have kept Scholl from undergoing more remodeling, whereas Birk hall and Kindlon have yet again undergone minor changes with new tables and chairs to replace sofas. One student stated that while Kindlon and Goodwin offer a larger variety of study and seating options, Scholl deserves some sort of makeover as well.

“I go to Scholl for class or advising meetings; it isn’t as comfortable to study in…the tables are right outside rooms and it’s distracting when people are walking to their classes,” stated Syeda Jaffery, a Psychology major at Benedictine. “I would like there to be a better drainage system in front of the doors, more outlets close to tables and couches, and better tables and chairs in the classrooms.”

While the room is geared towards students in the areas of study listed above, all students are welcome to use the room to study as needed.

“Our hope is that it’s a catalyst for [renovations] in Scholl.” continued Dr. Hardy.