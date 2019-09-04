Joey Spahn

Sports Editor

CLAREMONT, CA – The Benedictine women’s volleyball team opened their season with a split in the Pacific Coast Classic Invitational. The Eagles played a total of four games this past weekend and finished with a record of 2-2.

The Eagles won their first match of the season 3-1 against University of Redlands (CA). Taylor Dunwell and Rebecca Pacewic helped initiate numerous multi-point swings. However, the ladies were not able to translate that momentum into their next match later that day losing 3-0 against Pomona-Pitzer.

The following day they had to regroup and face off in another double header. The first match was won in style as the ladies bounced back from losing the first set to winning the next three against Occidental College.

The final match of the Invitational was against University of La Verne. This contest was back and forth with momentum swinging in both directions. After the first two matches it was tied 1-1, but after a dominating third set by La Verne momentum seemed to shift their way. The fourth set is where the Eagles showed resilience and battled back after being down 24-21 to winning that set 26-24.

Unfortunately, they lost the third set 15-8, which handed them their second loss of the season.

“In our loss in five against La Verne we battled our way through the whole match and came back from a 0-2 deficit going into the third set and pushed it to five. The fourth set we were down 24-21 and fought our way to win 26-24. The fifth set just wasn’t our best level of play and they dominated us on serve receive” Said Junior outside hitter, Molly Stock.

“I think this weekend was a great way to start off the season! I am extremely proud of our level of play throughout each match. It’s crazy to think about what we’ll look like down the road. I’m very excited for the rest of the season and can’t wait for our matches next weekend” Added Stock.

Along with capturing two wins, Senior outside hitter Taylor Dunwell was named a part of the All-Tournament Team. Dunwell led in kills three out of the four matches played this past weekend.

Below are the stat leaders of each match. All statistics are courtesy of Tim Calderwood (benueagles.com)

Results:

University of Redlands: 3-1

25-19, 25-19, 12-25, 27-25

Stat Leaders –

Kills: T. Dunwell (13)

Assists: A. Mojica (46)

Digs: H. Primas (26)

Blocks: H. Griffith (4 – 1 solo, 3 assists)

Pomona-Pitzer: 0-3

25-20, 25-19, 25-18

Stat Leaders –

Kills: T. Dunwell (8)

Assists: A. Mojica (22)

Digs: H. Primas (10)

Blocks: T. Dunwell (2)

Occidental College: 3-1

23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14

Stat Leaders –

Kills: B. Huizenga (19)

Assists: A. Mojica (45)

Digs: T. Dunwell (24)

Blocks: T. Dunwell (8 – 1 solo, 7 assists)

Aces: A. Mojica (3)

University of La Verne: 2-3

18-25, 25-21, 16-25, 27-25, 8-15

Stat Leaders –

Kills: T. Dunwell (13)

Assists: A. Mojica (43)

Digs: H. Primas (36)

Blocks: M. Stock (5)

The women’s volleyball team plays again on September 6th at the MSOE invitational.