Andrew Tran

Staff Writer

As a new semester begins, there are a plethora of new students coming to Benedictine University. I am currently a senior at BenU and I study Accounting. I do some fun activities such as the UNICEF Club and The Candor. After three years at Benedictine, I have observed many changes and adopted some tips for the incoming freshmen.

1. Actually Try to Learn the Material – You never know when it’ll benefit you.

When attending college, classes are your top priority especially since we have all paid thousands of dollars to be here. I have paid thousands of dollars to attend this university and made it a goal to succeed in my classes. Each class always has something to bring to the table which means new students should take their classes seriously. College is about expanding your knowledge to prepare you for the real world, so pay attention!

2. Go to Class Even If You Don’t Want to

As crazy as this sounds, showing up to class is not only beneficial in actually learning the material, but most teachers actually make attendance a part of your overall grade. I have had classes where attendance makes about 30-40% of your grade. Similarly, showing up to class will help you do well and seek out the grades one aims such as an A, B, or C.

3. For Every Credit Hour a Class is, You Should Be Studying Twice as Many

If a class is 3 credit hours, at a minimum you should be dedicating 6 hours a week to revise or study for that class. Exams and quizzes will probably be two of the most difficult aspects of classes. Exams can cover anything and everything a Professor might throw at you; lectures, handouts, textbooks and study groups you form will be your lifelines while studying for an exam. As for quizzes, they are short but demanding. Professors use it as a baseline check-in to make sure students are learning the material and what needs to be looked over again. They’re vile little suckers but they’ll help you in the long run. When in doubt ask for help from your teacher. By doing well on quizzes early helps students in the long-run when they have to consider the exam scores they need for the class.

4. Don’t Plagiarize.

As someone who has written several papers, professors take plagiarism very seriously. Every single writing piece has to be original and come from your own thoughts. My advice would be to avoid plagiarism all together by writing several drafts early and going to the ACE center or friends for feedback on the paper.

5. Put the phone down

This is something I personally struggle with myself; however, putting the phone away in class is always beneficial. Phones have proven to be a distraction, especially for college students and they will prevent students from understanding the lecture. As boring as professors can be, they often have some type of insight that students did not know before. Also, students have paid for the classes and should obtain a lot of information and insights from them.

6. Always Take Notes

This is a no-brainer; however, there are some professors who do not provide note materials in class. Students have to make their own notes by writing them out or typing them out. Either method has been valid especially for surviving Benedictine classes.

Editors’ Advice: Type up your notes in class and then go back and rewrite them (make it colorful!) to help you remember. If you miss something ask your friend or seatmate for their notes, most likely they’ve written down what you didn’t. Compile everything you know about the topic from books and handouts so you’re not constantly flipping through ten different materials trying to remember.

7. Get to Know Your Professors.

This is a must-do thing every semester. Professors want to help their students succeed and they do not enjoy failing students. If students have questions about anything, they can go to the Professor’s office hours to receive extra help on their assignments. This also will help prevent problems further down the road by asking for help before student’s grades begin to suffer. They are there to help you! So, go to them! Don’t be that kid who goes to their teacher halfway through the semester saying they’re on the verge of failing and what can they do to pass. Don’t be that person.

8. Stay on Top of Your Health

You would be surprised at how many students become unhealthy mentally and physically from college. For most students, no one is going to watch what they eat or consume. As a result, students will let their health go down the drain physically. Mentally, students will be dealing with stress. There are many ways to deal with stress; however, avoiding the feeling of being overwhelmed will do wonders for students over time.

Editors’ Advice: If things just simply get too much, go to the school counseling services. They can help you find ways to de-stress; help you manage your anxiety and simply be there to talk if you need someone to listen. It’s free and they’re all wonderful. Also, don’t hesitate to take a mental health day off from school if you need it and things are just too overwhelming. Just be proactive about it and tell your professors you won’t be in class. Most of them are understanding.

9. Meet with your Academic Advisors More Than Once in a Semester!

This is handy especially for planning the next semester and academic advisors are there to help you transition into college life and academics. In addition to that, they offer advice for the next semester on classes to take and which ones to hold off on taking. They’re on your side, they want you to graduate on time!

10. Do Not Be Afraid to Drop a Class

If push comes to shove, drop the class if you’re struggling to make deadlines, failing to make time to study for exams and quizzes, or the teacher just isn’t the best fit for you. It’s not the end of the world to drop a class, and yes, you’ll have a minor setback but in the long run, you won’t regret it. Better to be giving your best at a later time than suffering through the class and risking a failing grade.