Dielle Ochotorena

Perspectives Editor

Does everyone remember when planting trees was enough to combat climate change? I know I do. Our school would have a whole tree planting day on Arbor Day and on Earth Day we’d learn new ways to live sustainably and be helpful to the environment. But nowadays planting trees isn’t enough and certainly tearing them down isn’t helping anyone.

Therefore, everyone is up in arms against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who seems to be determined to chop (really burn) away at the Amazon rainforest, the world’s largest tropical rainforest famed for its biodiversity. For the past two decades, protecting the Amazon was the heart of Brazil’s environmental policy fighting against illegal logging, ranching, and mining. It was an international example of conservation and the effort to fight against climate change. But with Bolsonaro in office, Brazil is now retreating from its role as being the protectors of the Amazon. Brazil’s government has pulled back on, “enforcement of fines, warnings, and elimination of illegal equipment from preservation zones” and this lack of regulation only increases the chances that protected sections of the Amazon can be torn down without consequences. The relaxing of enforcement of laws against deforestation encourages mining and farming across reserved land and indigenous territory comes with a huge environmental cost that the entire world will have to bear with. The burning of the Amazon, in Bolsonaro’s logic, is due to his desire to expand Brazil’s cattle industry and agriculture and in turn help the Brazilian economy. In 2018, Brazil was named the world’s largest beef exporter and about 80% of soybean production in the Amazon is used for animal feed.

Deforestation and the current fires are on its way to reverse years of progress against climate change and could potentially even lead to irreversible damages to the forest and further worsen the effects of climate change. These fires, climate change, and other man-made forces can lead the Amazon to experience forest dieback scenario that puts the natural cycle of the rainforest into chaos and eventually degrades the forest into a savanna. No one knows for sure whether it will happen or when but the ecosystem of the Amazon if definitely at a tipping point.

Bolsonaro’s attempts at putting Brazil’s economy first are noble and righteous, but to risk the loss of the Amazon rainforest, the Earth’s biggest source of oxygen, won’t be beneficial in the long-term. For anyone. Pulling the whole, “this is our land, not yours” move is only delaying the inevitable destruction we as the human race have to face. Also, going as far as rejecting the $20 million in aid for fighting the fires and deforestation is nothing but egotistical and stupid on his part. A good leader should not only take care of his people but also make sure their futures are bright and prosperous, but if you ask Brazilians if they can see the sun and sky at the moment they’d probably say no and that it’s dark and bleak. Maybe it’s from all the smoke from the fires? Or maybe Brazilians know that things will only get worse from here on out? Whatever the case, Bolsonaro is going to need to convince not only his people but the whole world why he’s literally set aflame to our future.