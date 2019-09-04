Joey Spahn

Sports Editor

AURORA, IL – The Benedictine men’s soccer team comes out winless in their first two games of the regular season.

Hope College Match:

BenU opened the season up with a 5-1 loss against non-conference opponent Hope college last Friday night. The Eagles only put up five shots in the contest managing to put two on net. Lukasz Sulka recorded the lone goal for the Eagles as that would be the only scoring for them the rest of the night.

“We are adopting a new and very advanced formational and tactics package into our team’s DNA…This is no easy task and growing pains are fully expected given the nature of only having a 10-day preseason…” Said Junior midfielder Larry Meehan “We are still very optimistic and excited for what the future holds, as the individual quality of everyone on our roster is amongst the top in division III,” added Meehan.

Hope scored three goals in the first half and two in the second to finish with a commanding victory. According to benueagles.com, Hope receives national attention while playing in one of the top conferences in the region.

Alma College Match:

Looking to bounce back after Friday nights loss, the Eagles took on Alma college in another non-conference matchup last Saturday night.

Statistically, this game was as even as they come. BenU tallied 26 (10) shots while Alma put up 23(14) of their own. Despite Alma’s aggressive attack, BenU’s Dominic Wistocki kept them alive by saving 11 shots.

The offense did their part with Sulka tallying his second goal of the season along with Junior, Kader Camara, netting one as well.

“Anytime our goalies or defenders have good games we always stand a chance to win or keep it a close contest.” Said Senior forward Lukasz Sulka.

The match was neck and neck and at the end of regulation both teams were tied at two. It took two overtimes before Alma’s Danten McFate scored the game winning goal, sending the Eagles home with their second loss of the season.

“These two games really gave us a good look at what we need to work on as a team…I think to bounce back from these two games is to stay positive because we definitely deserved a better result against Alma…the key factor in the Alma game was definitely the intensity from both us and the other team. You could tell throughout the game when we had more intensity and desire it gave us more chances in the attack pinning them down, but as soon as we dropped our intensity, they picked theirs up and they were on the front foot…” Added Sulka.

BenU looks to turn things around as they head to Dubuque to take on Loras College on September 3rd.

( ) – Shots on goal