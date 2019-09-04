Syeda Saberi

News Editor

Thrilling Thursday was held on August 29th, 2019 in the Goodwin Auditorium and featured the infamous hypnotist, Fredrick Winters. Winters is the returning hypnotist from previous years who focuses on the audience’s subconscious and imagination according to his introduction and website.

The evening began with a brief introduction of Winter’s educational background and his interest in hypnotism. Winters explained what hypnotism is and assured the audience that it was harmless. Eager volunteers rushed to the stage and allowed Winters to guide them into a state of deep sleep while they let their imagination take the wheel.

Participants experienced a warm sunny beach outing, an alien invasion, and some phone calls from President Trump himself. A couple of the volunteers became opera singers for the night, some spoke languages they didn’t know existed, while others were preoccupied with a steamy make out session- with the microphone itself.

“I felt like I was in the show and watching it at the same time. I felt like I could understand what was going on but not able to control what I was doing,” stated sophomore Nyasha Wilson. “I had a lot of fun though and it was fun watching Flynn make out with the microphone”

The audience was able to enjoy and even at times, participate in, the show and the night was filled with endless laughter. Winter made sure that everyone was engaged and walked the volunteers calmly out their hypnotic state.

“I’ve [participated] in the show before with Winter and it felt the same [as last time] but different. I felt very relaxed though [at the end of the show] and remember bits and pieces of it,” stated Nathan Negron, a senior.

This event was one of many held by the programming board. For any students interested in attending such events can look out for emails from the programming board or check the monthly event newsletter!