Amber Syed

Scene editor

The singer, 32, walked down the aisle in an elegant custom Chloé wedding dress to marry her longtime lover Caspar Jopling on Saturday, in England. Goulding and Casper starting dating in 2017 and after 18 months, in August last year, he asked her to be his wife.

Goulding’s silk double crêpe dress was designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi, who said the musician was “very involved in the design.”

The gown was hand-embroidered with White Roses of York, embellished with white glass beads. Goulding’s silk tulle veil added a personal touch to her ensemble, as it was embroidered with her and Jopling’s initials, E and C. The dress took a total of more than 640 hours to construct and 591 hours consisted of creating the embroidery for the initials.

“We worked on a collage of references from the Victorian era that she wanted to weave into the design, in dialogue with the historical York cathedral where the ceremony was to take place,” Ramsay-Levi explained. “Her creative point of view made the process fluid and inspiring, and I feel that the end result really reflects her personal sense of style.”

https://people.com/style/ellie-goulding-wedding-reception-dresses/