Yasmeen Ahmad

Staff Writer

On Tuesday, August 27th, Benedictine University held their annual Eagle Stop event in the lobby of Goodwin Hall from 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM.

Each and every student, whether new or returning, was presented with the opportunity to learn about and join clubs and organizations run completely by Benedictine’s own students. There were all types of clubs ranging from career oriented to social justice organizations to clubs dedicated to people’s hobbies. For those who were unable to attend, here’s a little run down of the event. Tables were set up all around the first floor with different decorations, goodies, and even music. Each organization’s board members were at their designated tables, offering different bits of information about their clubs ,what their causes and goals were and gave general information on meeting dates and events.

This event is held at the beginning of each semester to better help freshmen as well as transfers transition into Benedictine more comfortably. Eagle stop is not just an event for people to see and sign up for clubs that may appeal to them, but it also opens doors for all students to find other peers who may have the same interests as them, or to possibly meet someone who could act as their mentor and advise them as a fellow student, about BenU experiences.

“The energy at Eagle stop really got me hyped for the school year and I really can’t wait to get involved” stated a freshman who chose to remain anonymous.

Any students who were unable to attend Eagle Stop can still follow up with clubs of interest. General body meetings (GBMs) are held on different days and times depending on the club(s) you have signed up for! If you missed eagle stop this semester, don’t fret, but make sure to join us next time at the beginning of spring semester 2020!