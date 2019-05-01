Amber Syed

Staff Writer

The Bachelor alumni Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have chosen not to live together. Although they live separately they have the same amount of love and affection for each other as they did in the ABC’s 23rd season of The Bachelor. Out of all the other Bachelor alumni, Underwood and Randolph are taking things as slow as possible.

In an interview with Extra, Underwood said “We are trying to do everything as normal as possible.”

He further explained that there are many important steps that are missed during the show’s process and he wants to make sure that they do it right. He also explained that the odds for most bachelors are not statistically good. For them the right step in their relationship right now is to live separate but still come together at the of the day.

During the show when Randolph broke up with Underwood near the end of the season, he threatened to quit the show, but in the finale, he broke up with the two finalists, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams, and reconciled with Randolph.

Both Underwood and Randolph live in Hollywood, but in different areas. Another season 23 contestant, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, lives in the same apartment as Randolph. Miller-Keyes said in an interview with US Weekly that they both “are living two floors apart from each other.” She further explained that after the show was over, Underwood became more like her brother and she loved him like a friend.