David Carey

Staff Writer

Benedictine is set to host CUC on Saturday, honoring the seniors. Source: Benedictine University

This Saturday, Benedictine will host conference rival, Concordia Chicago, for a doubleheader on Senior Day. Before the games, the Eagles will commemorate seniors Nick Quick, Marty Maves, Cameron Paladines and Mike Santarelli. Family and friends will tailgate at the west end of the Dan and Ada Rice Center parking lot before the first game. Saturday is currently expected to be sunny with a high of 69 degrees; first pitch scheduled for noon.

The matchup has #4 hosting #1 in the Division III Midwest Regional. The Eagles have had a very strong season; currently sitting at 22-12 (14-6 in NACC conference play) good enough for the third spot in the conference.

Currently claiming the #1 spot in the nation, Concordia Chicago carries Benedictine’s golden ticket for a chance at an At-Large bid for a regional playoff berth. With Benedictine ineligible for the conference tournament due to the Division II fallout, a back and forth battle is expected as Benedictine has a chance to reinforce their resume.

Last year, Benedictine split with the College World Series Candidate, Concordia Chicago; the Eagles were outscored 18-21 in the series.

The seniors look to cap off their senior year on a hot streak. The Eagles are currently 7-3 in their past 10 and travel to Carthage College on Wednesday night before senior day.

One of the four-year seniors, Marty Maves, reflected on his time of being an Eagle by saying, “If I can describe my BenU baseball experience, it’s that we are a brotherhood. We talk about family all the time, and I know that I will have this bond with my teammates for life.”

Maves, who was named to the NACC All-Freshman Team back in 2016, has been one of the most dominant closers in the conference since his freshman year.

Nick Quick also commented on his upcoming final games as a four-year senior saying, “It has been something I’ve been extremely proud of. From getting Coach Smith and an almost entirely new coaching staff to then switch to D2 just to go back to D3; It has been an insane journey, but there hasn’t been a moment throughout the years that I would change. This team has been a second family to me and there is no other group of guys that I’d like to spend my finals year playing baseball with.”

With playoff hopes on the line, Saturday’s matchup is a key test to how Benedictine fares as a national contender.

Contributing writer: Mike Santarelli, Sports Editor