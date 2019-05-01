Syeda Saberi

News Writer

Members of SPHINX held their Easter basket making event in the atrium on April 18th. Students stopped by to make handmade Easter cards and prepared Easter baskets with eggs that had religious greetings for the residents at Villa St. Benedict.

“The residents were so happy to receive [the baskets]. Anything you give to them they will be happy with. We would love to keep seeing the SPHINX club come in and help us,” stated Abena, a CNA at Villa St. Benedict. “We have dementia patients and we might need this organization to be here often. [Patients] always want to see new younger faces and they want to laugh.”

The colorful baskets also contained fluffy Easter bunnies and bears that would be used for doll therapy. Doll therapy promotes and maintains attachment in patients with advanced stage of dementia, helping them connect with the outside world, according to NCBI database.

“Going to St. Villa Benedict was so heartwarming. Seeing the residents look so happy when they received their baskets made me feel like I achieved something great,” stated SPHINX member Lily Feng.

Residents in these nursing homes often find themselves alone and without outside interactions. SPHINX aims to promote such relations through their events and aim to make a positive impact on the resident’s day.