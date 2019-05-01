Emma Redfern

Staff Writer

Lisle, IL – The Benedictine Men’s Lacrosse team played their final game of the season last Saturday, April 27. Despite the cold weather, the boys were able to end their season with a win 16 to 11 against Monmouth University.

The win cultivated yet another successful season for the squad. Matching their record for wins (11) in a season, the Eagles finished third in the Midwest Lacrosse Conference.

Nine players on Benedictine’s team got a goal during the game; Joe Spahn and Mike Cislak leading, both notching four. Thomas Tillett assisted his teammates a total of five times while goalie, Evan Kilbane racked up 12 saves to his 7 goals allowed. Benedictine won 17 faceoffs and lifted 45 groundballs.

“There was a feeling of accomplishment when it was over, while we had a good season, it was nice to end it with a win,” said freshman midfielder Peter Franceschi. The Eagles finished the season top 5 in the nation in scoring, according to the NCAA.

Despite losing the previous Head Coach, Guy Bourdon, in the beginning of the season, Chris Button led a whole new staff to yet another successful season.

“All three coaches are well experienced and knowledgeable. They made this season a learning experience as well as a lot of fun,” said midfielder, Anthony Leahy.

“The boys want to learn and grow to be the best players they can be, and they do it for the team,” said assistant Jack Moran, “they are extremely unselfish and have a team-first mentality that is really amazing to be around.”