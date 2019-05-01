Claire Boyle

Staff Writer

The month of May is an exciting time because it’s graduation season for seniors. It can also be bittersweet and stressful since we, as students, are leaving our familiar settings of attending school daily, writing term papers, and studying for exams; only to jump into the great unknown of job searches, graduate or professional school applications, and overall uncertainty of life post-college.

My time at Benedictine University as an undergraduate student has been special because of my experiences which included a study abroad to Morocco, minoring in Arabic, singing in the choir, taking vocal lessons, and going to New York City for Model United Nations (UN) where I had the chance to represent the Philippines on issues regarding climate change. I enjoyed my time here immensely because of my studies where I got to learn about the interconnected world through the perspectives of culture, language, history, religion, arts, and international politics. I know that I am now more informed on global issues and I look forward to building upon this wonderful education I received from Benedictine University when I attend American University in Washington, D.C. next school year.

Sometimes life after graduation is tough because it is like we are in the middle of the abyss of the unknown, but perhaps this is where we can rely on certain aspects we learned in our undergraduate education. We all majored in something and we hope that we will get a job in or close to that field after we graduate, but sometimes that is not always assured, but that is okay. My best advice is to rely on what you were taught in college and by your professors. Perhaps, you took a class where you improved your writing, public speaking, accounting or research skills, or learned something new like art or biology which shaped what you want to do in life.

You can always take things you have learned at Benedictine University and apply it to multiple situations in your new life following undergrad. Benedictine University has given us many opportunities to learn outside the classroom including through internships, service projects, study abroad, research and speaking engagements, and just by discussing your after-graduation plans with your professors or at the career center. The education we have received at Benedictine University is precious since they teach us to view issues from multiple perspectives, ideas, history, science, or even how we as global citizens fit within our broad world. These viewpoints will take you far because the world will know you as an educated person who cares deeply about issues and problems beyond yourself. We can turn the skills and concepts we learned in undergrad into something either for fun or a career that has nothing to do with what we studied, and that is okay, or perhaps, it just improves our career by attaining new expertise.

I look forward to using the skills I learned from my degree in my next chapter in life after graduation which includes going to graduate school and applying for jobs in the Washington D.C. area for the school year. I am also excited about creating relationships and bonds with the new people I will meet and work with after graduating from Benedictine University. I am eager to use my degree which values social justice and common good to bring peace to the world as a diplomat when I eventually graduate with my Master’s in Foreign Policy in about two years. I will never forget what Benedictine University taught me during my time here.

We can all reflect on our successes, we survived and did well in college, and are now ready to make our impact on the world with a clear and focused mind. As a final note, my fellow graduating students and I would like to thank all the wonderful professors, staff, and administration at Benedictine University who guided us along this journey known as undergraduate education. Thank you for all that you do to help us excel.