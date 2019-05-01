Sajina Jacob

News Writer

Benedictine University’s Theater Club presented their Spring play Boy Meets Girl on April 25th and 26th in the Goodwin Auditorium. This play took on a more serious tone than the Fall play Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind and showed the depth of what the Benedictine Theater Club could produce.

The play followed a woman named Teresa Bedell played by Freshman Humna Ahmed, who goes out on a blind date with a man named Tony, played by Junior Jordan Strong. He makes multiple advances to which Teresa denies. On their second date, Teresa tells Tony she does not think things are going to work out, a precursor of what was to come. Tony makes innumerable phone calls to her house making derogatory and offensive comments and even shows up to her work uninvited. Things escalate quickly when he even ends up breaking into her apartment.

“The whole play is about essentially the sad results of stalking and what it can do to someone’s life,” stated Strong.

Stalking is a serious issue. A total of an estimated 15 percent of women and 6 percent of men have been a victim to stalking during their lifetimes, according to Victims of Crime. The difference between stalking and harassment is that stalking induces fear.

“If someone is bothering you and you tell them to stop and they keep on doing it, that’s basically harassment. When it gets to the point where you’re actually in fear because you don’t know what their intentions are or what they’re going to do next time they see you, that’s when it gets to the level of stalking,” according to Benedictine Police Officer Savage.

The Theater Club chose this play to “bring attention to the more serious aspects that do happen … and bring to light what some people typically brush under the rug and accept as socially correct and culturally correct”, according to Junior Jamie Hirn, Vice President.

If you or someone you know is experiencing stalking on campus, do not be afraid to go to Campus Police. Anonymous reporting is available 24/7. They can be reached at 630-829-6122.