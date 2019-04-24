Sajina Jacob

Staff writer

Benedictine’s College of Science hosted its first “Game Night” on Wednesday, April 17th, in Krasa’s Presentation room. This was planned to help encourage friendly relations between the students and faculty.

This event was planned by the College of Science Student Senate, which provided the games and some refreshments that night.

Party games such as Jenga, Uno, Monopoly, and Taboo were played in a free-for-all. There was even a game of Jeopardy with questions from science-related topics such as Anatomy, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Everyone who showed up to the event was entered into a raffle prize drawing to win one of five prizes.

“The College of Science Student Senate Committee wanted to do something for the college and decided that we wanted to have an event where faculty and students can interact in a nonacademic casual setting,” said sophomore student Senator Urva Mehveen.