Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Get ready Sisters, James Charles announced on Tuesday, April 23, that he will be going on a tour this summer.

Charles tweeted out to his followers to be prepared because he would be making an announcement he had been waiting to make for two years in his newest YouTube video.

Charles started out the video by making his announcement saying he would go on a Sisters Tour over the summer. Tickets are supposed to be going on sale on April 26th, with the pricing varying on which package is bought. There is the general admission ticket, VIP, VIP Plus, and Sisters VIP. The various VIP ticket prices range from about $100 to $500.

Charles promises to have onstage makeup tutorials, music, and interactive Q&As.

“This highly immersive and interactive show will make the audience feel like part of the production – with on-stage beauty tutorials, live music, games, an interactive Q&A session, surprise giveaways, exclusive merchandise and much more,” states the tour site.

He has 24 shows planned, in 24 different cities around The U.S., and he assures his viewers that no matter what package they get, they will have an amazing experience.