Andrew Tran

Staff Writer

On April 15, 2019, a fire broke out in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris at approximately 2:30 PM. Many reports have cited that the fire started at the bottom of the cathedral’s giant spire and may have been caused by an electrical problem in an elevator. The fire continued to burn through the network of enormous centuries-old oak beams supporting the monument’s vaulted stone ceiling and dangerously weakening the building. In response to a large blaze at Notre Dame, 400 firefighters responded to the emergency and they worked about 9 hours to stop the blaze. The cause of the fire has been believed to be a short circuit mistake.

All through that day, donations flowed in from people all over the world and many French citizens offered to help rebuild Notre Dame, notably two French billionaires vowed to donate up to 300 million Euros to rebuild the Cathedral. When a lot of money is involved, controversy will follow. There have been several debates discussed amongst France’s government, its people, and environmentalists about the amount of money flowing into the reconstruction of the Cathedral and where to better use that money to help others instead of giving money to an already rich institution.

The people of France believe that some of the donations should go into helping France’s poverty. Currently, France’s homelessness rate is about 21% and it is not improving. With the information about the donations circulating, France’s poor citizens have responded to the vast amounts of money pouring in. Around 50 people have gathered with placards reading “1 billion in 24 hours” as protest to the donations received by the Cathedral.

Their phrases denounce the donations given by French billionaires who assist funding for Notre Dame Cathedral’s restoration. In addition, there has been a movement by the Yellow Jackets who protest against wealth inequality in France. The group has violently responded back with its own demonstration due to the international donations for Notre Dame Cathedral’s reconstruction.

As for the environmentalists and social justice advocates, they believe the money raised by Notre Dame should counter programs such as fracking on Native American lands, climate change policies, and the recent arson fires of black churches in Louisiana, and developmental aid for African countries. They called out the billionaires and corporations who donated their money to the cathedral because there are other issues in the world that are more pressing to society than a church fully capable of paying to restore the Cathedral.

“Donate to help Puerto Rico recover. Donate to get the people of Flint clean water. Donate to get kids out of ages. Jesus didn’t care about stained glass. He cared about humans” tweeted American writer Kristan Higgins.

With that in mind, there’s a need to refocus on what actually is important to society and people because billionaires have shown that they have plenty of money to spare and why aren’t they helping by donating to world organization to help those in need and other global issues?

However, some people believe the donated money should go into the reconstruction of the cathedral because of its rich history and its architecture. The cathedral has been around since the 1300s. The Cathedral itself is a distinct place unlike any other area in the world.

“Notre Dame represents a historically, architecturally, and spiritually, outstanding universal heritage. It is also a monument of literary heritage, a place that is unique in our collective imagination. ‘It’s the heritage of the French but also of humanity as a whole,” by Audrey Azoulay director-general of UNESCO.

In my view, the rich have the money to donate to the causing of their choosing. Again, it is not wrong to donate to the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral due to its historical significance. Also, the donations received by France are personal decisions. They choose to donate to help restore a piece of history; however, the other concerns about the environment and other human crises should be considered as well.

As people, we have a social responsibility to help in any way possible the issues that continue impact everyone around us. When social issues occur, people do not simply ignore and turn a blind eye. Some act while others try to figure out what to do in order to help. These people often help others at their time of need because we are one race. No one is better than others because we are all trying to survive on earth.