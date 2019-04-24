Dielle Ochotorena

Perspectives Editor

The price of a college degree has skyrocketed into the upper thousands and to offset that cost, most students rely on government funding through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to help in paying for college. Americans owe $1.57 trillion in student debt, and rising concerns on people defaulting on their loans. A decrease in commerce is one of the political debates of the 2020 Presidential Election that many presidential hopefuls anticipate providing an answer to.

Student debt and affordability of college have become a hotly debated topic by Democrats. Some wish to uproot the entire college payment system and introduce new tuition and student-loan benefits. While others support more incremental adjustments to the way American pay for education. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic nominee hopeful, was the first to introduce a new financial plan to tackle the rising student debt.

On Monday, Warren proposed to eliminate the student loan debts of tens of millions of Americans by proposing a tax on the wealth of “ultra-millionaires”, people making more than $50 million a year, and billionaires. According to an analysis provided by her campaign, this plan which is estimated to cost over $1.25 trillion over 10 years, would provide immediate relief to over 95% of the 45 million Americans crippled with student debt.

Sen. Warren’s proposal would eliminate up to $50,000 in debt for people with household incomes under $100,000 while giving a smaller amount of relief to people with higher incomes. People who make $250,000 or more wouldn’t get forgiveness.

To prevent future student debt, the Senator also aims to make public college tuition-free regardless of finances. This widespread allowance of making tuition-free substantially helps lower-income and minority students by expanding how much they get from Pell grants.

For many, the proposal for a loan forgiveness program would be a godsend with the amount of debt they’ve racked up over the years to attend a university. But many dissenters are adding a moral obligation to canceling student loan debt. Is it fair to use taxpayers’ money to pay off someone else’s student loan they’ve committed to? And if people who have paid off a significant amount of their student debts be given a refund on the amount they’ve already paid? Or should we forgive the standing payments?

Some people are complaining about the hardship of student loans and suggesting it’s unfair that some people who recently got out of college wouldn’t have to pay back their loans but they did. This is like saying people who first got access to vaccines don’t deserve them because you didn’t get vaccinated and had to live with measles. It’s a perpetually vicious cycle that only gets worse because we can’t be decent human beings who care about each other’s attempts to better our lives and have better access to opportunities.

Education is a right, not a privilege. It can’t be limited to people who can pay their debts because they’ve “worked harder” to pay off their debts and not financially struggling like most millennials and fresh out of college adults. You’re admitting there’s a problem and instead of fixing it, you’d rather sit back and revel on the idea that it’s not your issue. Let other people struggle. That’s what some people would say, #petty.