Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Beyoncé has stirred up the internet once again with the release of her documentary Homecoming on Netflix that was released on April 17th, the #BeforeILetGo dance challenge, and her album Lemonade was finally released to streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify.

On April 17th, Homecoming, a documentary about Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella the performance was released on Netflix. The film shows her performance with voiceovers from herself as well as sharing clips and words of inspiration from influential African-Americans such as Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison, and Malcolm X to name a few.

“The overarching theme here is ostensibly education,” The New York Times states in an article about the film. Beyoncé uses her influence and music to promote the preservation of historically black universities, colleges, and culture.

Beyoncé sang a cover of “Before I Let it Go” by Frankie Beverly and Maze, inspiring a whole new viral dance challenge. The song is featured in her album “Homecoming,” which accompanied the Netflix release. Her version of the song includes how to dance along and her fans have taken to social media to show off their new moves. Beyoncé posted some of her favorites on her Instagram story.

Three years ago to the day, Beyoncé released her album, “Lemonade,” which has finally been released to music streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify. Previously, it could only be accessed if fans subscribed to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s music service, TIDAL.

All three releases happened within a week and fans have been all over it.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/music/news/beyonces-lemonade-finally-joins-spotify-and-apple-music/ar-BBWcDiH?OCID=ansmsnnews11