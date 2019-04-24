Brady McCall

Staff Writer

BenU held this semester’s final BenTalk- an event for promoting social dialogue, on April 7th in Kindlon Hall. The event was titled Code-Switching, Accents and Linguistic Stereotypes; code-switching is an attempt to pass for someone who belongs by speaking in a different way.

This talk was composed of four panelist speakers: President Charles Gregory, Professor Tiara Perez, and students Wamuya Munyiri and Destiny Wesley.

“No matter where I was, I was never made to feel uncomfortable with my background,” said President Gregory while on the panel.

In an exclusive interview, last Monday Gregory continued on the discussion.

“I had to code-switch to navigate out of my economic background, not because anybody made me feel small or not smart,” said Gregory

This was the running theme of Gregory’s story. He described in detail the situations he has been in as a newcomer, and the warm welcomes he would receive, even though people remarked that “[he was] not from around here”.

This experiences Gregory shared were in stark contrast to the ones shared by the other panelist:

“I came to America in 2014 and I had a very strong Kenyan accent,” said Wamuya Munyiri. “Sometimes when I was working with a group of people, I would give my input, and it felt like nobody cared what I had to say. I had to tone down my Kenyan-ness to a level acceptable to everyone.”

Munyiri told about her experiences working with other students at Joliet Junior College.

“I grew up in Roseland, in Chicago and I moved to the south suburbs when I was in Kindergarten. The way people were speaking there, I knew the difference. Caucasians have a way of talking that African Americans don’t. I started to change myself so I could get along with my crew and others,” said Destiny Wesley. “I had to ask myself ‘am I being myself?’ Is this how I have to get along with the two [different groups]?”

Wesley’s story highlighted the struggle some feel within themselves from society’s pressure to hide one’s true self and culture so they may better fit into society’s cultural majority.

“I was told that I should not speak my first language at work,” said Professor Tiara Perez, a Puerto Rican native. “I couldn’t be who I was.”

What this discrepancy highlighted was the three other speakers on the panel had to overcome many more hurdles regarding their accent and voice to gain the same level of acceptance. While Gregory made clear he was never made to feel uncomfortable because of his accent or speech habits, despite people recognizing that he was an outsider.

“I didn’t want to give the impression I have never been discriminated against, I’ve had people look down on me, [call me] redneck… it’ll happen to anybody,” said Gregory after the panel. “You can’t always control your environment, but you can control who you are, and control how you navigate your environment.”

“One should never have to put up with discrimination, that’s where you should walk away,” Gregory continued.