Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Last Saturday people were shocked at the snowfall occurring in April, but at least a few noticed that the weather was timely for Sunday’s Game of Thrones season premiere. Many have long awaited the conclusion, which will air on May 19th.

The season premiere set the record for the most watched one-day event according to CBS News, receiving at least 17.4 million views. While it’s hard to account for those who watched the episode multiple times when it aired again later in the evening, plenty of people had viewing parties, watched with friends and even family, and there were plenty who probably streamed it unconventionally.

Entertainment Weekly stated in an article that “even HBO doesn’t know how many viewers their show gets globally given all the various methods of distribution. The real global number will be far closer to 100 million.”

They can expect the numbers to go up as time goes on, with people re-watching, and those who are late to the game.