David Carey

Sports Writer

Perhaps one of the greatest golfers of all time, Tiger Woods, won the 2019 Masters this past weekend. At 43 years young, Woods looked in prime form; finishing 13 under par.

Early on, Woods looked a little shaky. Holes 4-5 gave him a little trouble when he picked up two consecutive bogeys. The atmosphere was very chaotic as the wind started picking up and the clouds overcasting the course made for an ominous setting. However, by hole 8, Tiger was back in action, hitting a nice put for a birdie, going head to head with Frankie Molinari.

One of the best shots of the whole tournament came on hole 11 when Tiger hit an amazing recovery shot getting him out of the Woods. The shot, perhaps saving his tournament championship, was a huge momentum boost.

Woods was able to birdie the 15th hole, while Molinari put up a double-bogey, which essentially locked up his victory on the 16th hole. Then, Woods secured the victory on the 18th hole for his 5th career green jacket and his first since 2005.

When was the last time Tiger Woods was able to win the first two majors of the year? 2002 by winning the Masters and The US Open at Bethpage Black. The first two major events this year? The Masters and, you guessed it, The US Open….at Bethpage Black.

Will we see Tiger continue his strong play at the US Open? Only time will tell, but after seeing him go through four back surgeries, knee surgery and having many personal life difficulties throughout his career, this victory was nothing short of an inspiration.

“When I tapped the putt in I don’t know what I did….I know I screamed. To have my kids there, it has come full circle. My dad was here in ’97; now I am a dad,” Woods told Bleacher Report after the emotional victory.