Zaakirah Mujid

News Editor



Neuzil Hall is going off-line. Photo Credit: Zaakirah Mujid



Neuzil Hall, the only co- ed suit style residential dorm on Benedictine’s campus, will go off-line for at least one year beginning Fall 2019. The University’s decision comes after data showing a lack of enough students using campus housing.

There was a Town Hall meeting following the announcement to answer the questions residents had.

“We have a larger supply of housing than we do have students to occupy,” said Associate Dean Jon Miller at the meeting.

A lack of campus residents is partially due to a large number of students who are coming from a commutable distance, as well as BenU’s low enrollment numbers.

“We have lost many residential students because they were recruited for Division II,” stated Miller. “We had a bigger drop in Fall to Spring housing this year than what we experienced historically.”



Many Neuzil residents have speculated that closing Neuzil temporarily was due to the mold and plumbing issues that the building is currently facing.

“The housing facility moved selective people to Founders depending on their sensitivity to the mold. Multiple times this semester our shower had to be redone [due to the mold forming]. Neuzil on multiple occasions did not have hot water,” stated current Neuzil Hall resident Stephanney Faye.

Miller was clear to state during the meeting that reasonings as such are not the reasons behind Neuzil going off-line.

The rationale behind choosing Neuzil to go off-line rather than Jaeger or Ondrak Halls, is because these two provide single gender spaces, which provides a “unique living community for the incoming freshmen”, stated Miller.

The BenU 2020 Campus Facilities Master Plan maps out a plan to demolish Neuzil and work to build a new residence hall. With Neuzil going off-line, some are wondering if this is the first step in following up with those plans.

“It is identified in the Campus Facilities Plan that the University would build new housing, like any plan the timing depends on demand for on campus housing and affordability to fund it,” said Marlene Levine, Executive Director FMP. “No decision has been made on the demolition of Neuzil Hall.”

With no other plans for Neuzil, the BenU community can look forward to the overall benefits of taking the building off-line temporarily.

“By having Neuzil off-line, there is definitely a savings, and where we put those savings is yet to be specified,” stated Marco Masini, Dean of Students. “I’m optimistic that we’ll open it up the following year, but we’ll see.”

Living situation for students next year

Sophomores students, unlike before, will now be able to live in the Founders’ Woods Apartments; Valentine and Thomas will be available for students to apply to live in. Anderson and Kucera will be left specifically for juniors and seniors.

“Valentine and Thomas won’t accommodate every sophomore who may want to be over there,” stated Miller.



Many incoming sophomore students will opt to stay in their freshman year dorms due to a cheaper cost of living.

Jaeger and Ondrak Hall costed $3,193 for the Spring 2019 semester. Founders’ Woods four bedroom apartments cost $4,172, while a two bedroom with two bathrooms cost $4,996, according to the Residence Life Housing for Spring 2019.



With this incoming change, there will be less four-bedroom spaces, the cheaper option, that juniors and seniors may apply to live in.

“Those looking for a four-bedroom apartment and at that price point, [it will now only accommodate] slightly less than 100 students, an issue we have some concern about,” stated Miller.

Staff in resident and student life have looked at “ten years of housing data” in order to have a better understanding of how many students move onto housing from year to year.

The process to secure a spot in the housing of choice will open on May 1st.

