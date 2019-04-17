Andrew Tran

Staff Writer

We have all been through the grueling gauntlet of feeling overwhelmed with the innumerable set of tasks asked of us. It is like a lingering feeling of pain that constantly builds up to a tipping point. If we cannot express our overwhelmedness, it will be expressed physically.

Feeling overwhelmed is not weird; it is normal. It is fascinating to note that our bodies can retain our worse emotions such as anxiety, anger, sadness, humiliation, and self-loathing before all these negative emotions build up. Having negative emotions is not a bad thing, but it can become a problem if a person does not let go of those feelings. There ways to let these feelings go such as yelling, writing, or even pausing; however, these are only short-term solutions.

Developing long-term coping skills such as walking talking, dancing, drawing, laughing, singing, and meditating will help with feeling overwhelmed. Being overwhelmed is not the same as being stressed. Overwhelmed is defined as “giving someone too much of something”. Usually, the feeling of being overwhelmed can refer to too much emotion such as joy or stress. Stressed is defined as is the feeling of tension and anxiety by the difficulties of life. This means that feeling overwhelmed and feeling stressed go together almost like a phrase: overwhelming and there are steps people can take when handling overwhelming stress.

STEP 1:

Everyone should handle the feeling of being overwhelmed by calming down first. Whenever someone is upset or stressed, they feel and look distraught. This means when someone feels this way they should direct their energy to a task, project, object, or person causing their stress before calming down.

People also need to take a step back and reanalyze their situation because pausing for several moments can relieve the tension felt from being overwhelmed. Another practice others can try is writing down what overwhelms them because it helps with calming down. For some, writing out the feelings of stress and anxiety helps with coping and expression since it is channeled in a healthy way.

STEP 2:

After calming down we should remember to maintain control over their situation. Not everything is hopeless; furthermore, most of us possess the ability to change their circumstances. This is key because a lot of people feel helpless or worthless when it comes to their difficult circumstances.

When people are reminded of their ability to change the situation, they have some direction about what to do even if it means that they have to work harder or let go of other responsibilities in order to cope with feelings of being overwhelmed. In addition to that, people need to look at their values. What they value may also be hurting them at the same by causing people to commit to projects or tasks that they do not want to do.

STEP 3:

After planning what to do next, you should avoid multitasking. It has been proven that the human brain does not function well with handling different assignments all at once. Multitasking doesn’t work contrary to popular belief. It sounds great in theory since it allows people to be more productive instead of lazing. However, it causes the opposite effect. Multitasking is similar to walking and texting at the same time. We focus more on texting instead of where we are walking to and there’s a chance we can get hurt by not paying attention. It is better to work each task one at a time and finish them well instead of doing multiple tasks at the same time.

With that in mind, people should not overcommit themselves to too many different projects and tasks that it is physically impossible to complete without stressing out. They should not say yes if they have something else to do. You shouldn’t feel guilty about saying no to someone, our time is limited and if you stretch yourself too thin you can’t get anything done. As people, we should not have to say yes because we have to. It should be because we want to do something and not because we have to do it.

Most of us like to imagine that we can do a lot for the ones we care about but sometimes it’s better to say No than lead people on and bring false hope that you can help. It is not a bad thing to say No, and sometimes we have not only for their sake but also for our sanity.