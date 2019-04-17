Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Coachella 2019 is underway with the first weekend finished, and while there were a few issues, according to one article published by Buzzfeed, Snapchat had multiple public stories covering everything from the “Coachella Life Hacks” to the celebrities themselves, including the ones in the crowd.

Coachella is not only known for the music, but also for the fashion. This year’s festival-goers have not disappointed so far. Or, perhaps they have.

The flower crowns are out and “buttless chaps” are in. While Lyst predicted what some festival fashion trends would be, they didn’t seem to see this one coming. While some can applaud the wearer’s confidence to pull off such a revealing outfit, others are left wishing for a little more modesty.

Another trend so far has been neon and tie-dye. With celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Tierra Whack as just a couple examples.

With only one weekend down, there is still more to go, which means more to see.