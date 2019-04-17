Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

“It’s our job to compete at high level,” said Director of Athletics, Mark McHorney, when discussing playoff eligibility earlier in the year.

And the men’s volleyball team did all that and more.

With Benedictine being ineligible to compete in the conference tournament, their fate was put in the hands of the NCAA Selection Committee.

“It hurt not hearing our name,” said senior hitter, Kyle VanStedum, who’s career came to an end with Monday’s decision.

Instead, the At-Large bid was awarded to #2 Carthage College, who will host the Regional Playoff this upcoming weekend.

#6 Benedictine (22-3) beat #2 Carthage (23-2) in four sets earlier in the season. In fact, Benedictine beat six nationally ranked opponents this season; their only losses coming to nationally ranked opponents, as well (all of which in five sets).

“I was shocked that they didn’t get a bid,” said junior infielder, Kaitlyn Velazquez. The Benedictine softball team is currently 22-8 and hopes to make it to their second regional playoff berth in a row; only this time it must come from an At-Large bid.

“When I found out volleyball didn’t get a bid, my heart sank a little,” added junior catcher, Emily Moore, “a 22-3 team who is also conference champs… I thought for sure they would get a bid. All we can do is keep working and playing every game like it’s our last because it potentially could be shortly. If it’s meant to be, it will be.”

However, the Eagles’ volleyball team is no stranger to continued dominance, either. This year’s Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference title was their second in a row; A huge feat in a conference that boasted three nationally ranked teams for most of the season. Their last win coming against #9 Milwaukee School of Engineering. MSOE heads to Carthage this weekend for the regional playoff after winning the NACC Tournament.

“Surely a bummer to not get to showcase our stuff at the tournament,” said head coach, Dan Buehring, giving credit to his team that worked so hard and came just short.

Surely a tough way to end the season, let alone a career, but VanStedum handled it the way winners do saying: “I think the best thing to take away is our fight and passion throughout the season. I’m proud of everything we accomplished as team throughout the season and a program these past four years. My teammates are the hardest working guys I’ve ever met on and off the court and I owe it all to them. We all pushed each other every day to become better and I wouldn’t have become the player I was without them. It’s been an amazing four years and I’m proud to call them all my brothers.”