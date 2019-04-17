Dielle Ochotorena

Perspectives Editor

Enter aBTS Members from Left to Right: V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope. Photo Credit: Saturday Night Live caption

With each new song and album release, South Korea’s BTS just keeps getting bigger and bigger, and now the group has officially made history-again. This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to their rise as not only South Korea’s biggest boy band but also in the world. BTS is a seven-member group that debuted in 2013 from a small entertainment company. They steadily gained notoriety through their songs that criticized South Korea’s collectivist society, mental health, and depression.

Their rise to international stardom began as being the first K-pop band to winning a Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist and presenting at the Grammys. Last Friday, the septet released their new album Map of the Soul: Persona a seven-track EP with the title track and music video “Boy with Luv” featuring American singer Halsey. Twenty-four hours after their album release, they also made history as the first K-pop group to perform on Saturday Night Live.

The septet performed their title song “Boy with Luv” and in the three-minute performance fans of BTS increased. With the live nature of SNL, fans and new viewers alike were surprised by the stripped bare approach the group took with their performance. With their boundless energy, precise choreography, and melodic singing they put Western perceptions of manufactured K-Pop to rest.

If people still had reservations about BTS, the group’s follow-up performance of “Mic Drop”, showed that not only can they sing playful songs ala One Direction, but these boys have swagger and can dance. The hip-hop track also showed their musicality as it was the group’s first certified platinum hit and one of the group’s most well-known songs in the U.S. The groups’ fans, aptly called ARMY, not only trended the hashtag #BTSxSNL worldwide but some die-hard fans even camped out the week prior to the groups SNL debut in front of 30 Rock to grab tickets into the taping.

Their performance on Saturday Night Live was one for the history books, but it wasn’t the only groundbreaking thing to happen to BTS this past weekend. In the 24 hours since the music video’s debut on YouTube, it broke the record for the most- views 24-hours on with 74.6 million views. It broke the previous record of 56.7 million views held by their Kpop female group counterparts Blackpink with their song “Kill This Love”.

“Boy with Luv” has also become the fastest video to reach 100 million views in less than two days. Also on the release date of the album, music streaming service, Spotify announced that BTS is the first K-pop group and Asian artist overall to surpass 5 Billion streams on the platform. BTS’s promotional cycle has just begun and they’ve already broken more music records to count, some they set themselves, at this point. Even when other music acts try to behest their own records, BTS is right there being the act to be beaten or raising the bar even higher. They are truly in a league of their own.

The group’s new album Map of the Soul: Persona is sung majority in Korean but it shouldn’t deter new listeners from appreciating the music and philosophical lyrics the boys are singing in the seven-song EP. All the songs on the album speak a new narrative to the boyband’s future while also giving a nod to their 2014 selves. In the similarly titled 2014 hit, “Boy in Luv” the boys talk about their eagerness to love and explore all facets of relationships even with unrequited feelings, but not the guys have a wider and more mature viewpoint. With “Boy with Luv” however, the boys sing about loving one’s self and discovering inspiration within themselves.

The album’s title is influenced by, “Jung’s Map of the Soul” a study of psychiatrist Carl Jung and the Korean concept of “jung”, loosely defined as an emotion that encapsulates the feelings of love and loyalty people have for one another. This sentiment is prevalent throughout the album and especially so in the song “Home”, which the BTS members have shared is about their relationship with their fans ARMY. This fifth track is a dedication song to the fans who have shown the band love and support since their debut in 2013 and as they went through tumultuous times since BTS faced racism and ignorance since gaining Western attention.

Since gaining Western popularity BTS has been pressured to sing in and release a full English album. This album release shows that while they’ve become internationally famous their home and their roots are still right where they’re supposed to be. BTS is consistently breaking barriers for K-Pop and Asian acts by talking about taboo topics about mental health, physical struggle, and desire to be accepted in the seemingly perfect music industry.

Their lyrics have layers of meaning and is personal to them but it doesn’t mean that their stories aren’t relatable. Regardless if the song is sung in Korean or English, music transcends language and their meaning is universal. This album was to introduce BTS’ next chapter and growth as artists, and while they’re leading to grander things, they know where their heart is, so fans shouldn’t worry about them and learn to also love themselves the same way they love BTS.