Brady McCall

News Writer

Benedictine University’s Anatomy Club held a “Cow Eye Dissection” event last Wednesday in a Birck science lab.

The event was open to the public and charged $5.00 per eye. The Anatomy Club provided tools for the dissection.

Instructions on the anatomical structures present in the cow eye as well as on the dissection procedure were given by BenU professor Dr. Robert McCarthy.

“The cow eye is very similar to a human eye, but a bit simpler. It doesn’t have all of the structures present in a human eye,” said Dr. McCarthy

His brief lecture on the anatomical structures described the eye as being a more basic version of a human eye, and therefore suitable for study as a stand-in for a human eye.

“We want to get students excited about anatomy and in dissecting very early,” said Dr.McCarthy, “We’ve also done some other things, like brain and cat dissections.”

In the pursuit of science and education, Anatomy Club has given many opportunities for students to learn and explore how bodies work.

“This is my first time doing one of these,” said Mohammed Saad, a sophomore student who studies Health Science. “I’m mostly excited to use the scalpel and see what exactly is in there.”