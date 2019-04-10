Emma Redfern

Sports Writer

LISLE – Benedictine Men’s Lacrosse has had some good wins in recent years, but none quite like the one that happened on Saturday, March 30th, against North Central University. In a record beating match, the team was able to come out with a score of 38-1.

“We’ve never had a win like this,” said head coach Christopher Button, “38 goals is obviously a huge amount, but I feel that we got guys in that don’t play as much as others and everyone had an opportunity to score.”

Together the team had 18 players score and 21 of their 32 players came out with at least one recorded point during the game. As a whole, the team was able to pick up 98 ground balls and were also able to snag 38 out of the 42 face-offs.

North Central University did not fare as well as Benedictine with only one goal, four shots on goal, and 25 ground balls.

However, the score wasn’t the only record beaten; number 44, Thomas Tillett beat his own school record for most points made in a game which sat before at eleven points. The Sophomore attacker notched thirteen points on six goals and seven assists.

“Beating my record is always a nice personal accomplishment because it helps me benchmark my progress as an athlete. It keeps me focused on getting better every single day and keeps me motivated to play as hard as I can at all times,” said Tillett.

Another top player in Saturday’s game was sophomore attacker, Nic Perkins. Perkins was also able to grab six goals and two helpers in the contest.

“I felt really confident going into the game.” Said Nic Perkins, “Our team knows that if we play our game, nobody can compete.”

With their overall record currently at 7-3, the boys only have 5 more games to the end of the season. In agreement, the team made a goal for the rest of the time they had left, “our goal is to go undefeated for the rest of the year” said Nic Perkins.

If the boys are able to keep their winning streak up they will end their season with an overall of 12-3 beating last year’s record of 11-7.