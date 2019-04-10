Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

Not one, but three Benedictine student-athletes earned weekly conference awards for player of the week on Tuesday. Nick Malak (Volleyball), DJ Anderson (Track and Field) and Anthony Leahy (Lacrosse) all had big weeks as the athletes get ready for the home stretch of their seasons.

The Men’s Volleyball team won their second straight NACC regular season title when they defeated #12 Milwaukee School of Engineering. Malak had 23 kills in the four-set contest, a career high. The Eagles also defeated Aurora University where Malak had 11 kills, nine digs and four blocks.

The fate of the Eagles’ season will be decided on Monday, April 15 at the NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Championship Selection Show.

Anderson received his second weekly NACC award of the semester for his performance at the Benedictine Invitational on Saturday. He won the triple jump and finished third in the 200, leading all other Division III opponents. His early season numbers already have him as a top national contender. The Eagles finished fourth in the team standings at the event.

The Benedictine Men’s Lacrosse team has had a lot of success in recent contests. They are currently on a four-game winning streak, including an all-time high for goals in a game [38]. During their run they are outscoring their opponents 104-25. The team as a whole has been very successful under new head coach, Chris Button. Anthony Leahy has been another big contributor to the team’s success, especially in the recent week. Leahy is now the second Men’s Lacrosse member to be honored for offensive player of the week in a short season. During the week Leahy collected fifteen points in three games. Men’s Lacrosse heads to the Milwaukee School of Engineering, Wednesday night, for an important Midwest Lacrosse Conference contest.