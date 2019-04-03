Sajina Jacob

News writer

Robert Mueller delivered his long-awaited report to the Attorney General William Barr on Friday, March 22. Barr then wrote a four-page summary on it that was submitted to Congress.

Robert Muller was the former Director of the FBI who was chosen as a key investigator of the potential Russian interference regarding President Trump’s campaign. The report he released, commonly dubbed “The Mueller Report,” was a product of nearly two years of investigation.

In the letter Barr wrote to Congress, it was found that there was no solid evidence to show that Trump conspired with Russia in the 2018 election, according to Vox.

“While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” states the Mueller Report according to Barr’s summary.

The report is divided into two sections. The first part of the report says there is not enough evidence that shows that the Trump campaigns coordinated their efforts with the Russians. They were unable to find, after nearly two years of investigating, any major illegal workings within the campaign. The second part says they did find other evidence and they cannot fully exonerate him on the matter of obstruction, according to Fortune.

Many during the investigation were wondering why Russia would interfere in American elections in the first place.

“The Russians have been tampering in elections in other countries for a while, and so the desire to do something that would even be disruptive, is probably what their motivation was,” said Political Science Professor Phillip Hardy, “They probably didn’t fully anticipate that they were going to have that kind of impact to the point that it actually had the election go to President Trump instead of Hillary Clinton.”

Attorney General Barr controlled what details went into his summary for Congress; it is up to the Justice Department and Congress to release information on Mueller’s findings. The Mueller report, all 300 pages of it, is scheduled to be released in the coming weeks, according to Time.

While it may take a while for the public to fully understand it, when it does come out, we will be able to have a better understanding of whether Barr’s summary told the entire story.