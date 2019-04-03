Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Last week, Notre Dame’s newspaper, The Observer, received a letter from a mother who did not appreciate seeing female students in tight clothing, specifically leggings. The issue of what women wear is not a new one. Whether women are blamed for their mistreatment because of what they were wearing, being accused of “asking for it,” if they wore something flattering to their figure, or simply being told to cover up in schools because it was distracting for male students.

A student of Notre Dame wrote back, stating that “we cannot let something as harmless as leggings be manipulated into a vehicle for the suppression of female expression.”

In 2015 the internet blew up with the story of a 5 year-old girl who was told to cover up because she had worn a sundress to school. The concern of the over-sexualization of women’s bodies has been something people have been arguing against for years, and people could not believe that young girls, as young as 5, were being told to cover up. The father of the child stated that he thought the school’s dress code was designed with only the female students in mind.

Another, more current instance is the debate on whether or not women should be allowed to wear a sports bra without a shirt on while participating in school sports. This past fall, there was outrage of an incident involving Rowan University in New Jersey. The football coach thought it was distracting that the female cross-country runners were practicing in their sports bras. If men can take off their shirts, why can’t women?

School dress codes seem to be constantly shaming women for their dress, whether it is the type of attire or even something written across a t-shirt. The discussion on dress codes will continue to address the question of what and when it is appropriate to regulate clothing.