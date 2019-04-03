Zaakirah Mujid

News Editor

Former Associate Provost and Chemistry professor, Dr. David Sonnenberger, will serve as Interim Provost of Benedictine. He will serve beginning mid-April (most likely for one year), as the University searches for someone to take the more permanent position.

“Hopefully, we will start interviewing sometime late Fall (2019) semester, decide on a candidate after the 1st of the calendar year (2020) and hopefully by June 1st we’ll have a new Provost,” said President Gregory in an exclusive interview on March 14.

The University has a ways to go as the search for the permanent Provost continues, which is why Dr. Sonnenberger, who previously served as an Associate Provost at BenU, is stepping in.

Dr. Sonnenberger served on the Provost’s Council, was chair of the Academic Standing and Commencement Committees, assisted in mediation between students and faculty members and coordinated the budget process for areas within academic affairs, according to a 2017 BenU press release from Phil Brozynski.

“By using an internal candidate, they have a feel of what Benedictine is about,” stated Gregory in the interview. “[This way I don’t have to spend as much time] getting someone up to speed.”

Internal candidates may apply for the permanent Provost position. But there will be a national search to try to find the best candidate, continued Gregory.

“I’m looking for someone [who will be] forward thinking in our students,” stated Gregory, “We are saying we’re going to prepare students for the future… what is that future and what do our learners want?”

Current Provost Dr. Payne’s step down

Students and staff will have to wait to see how the transition of power flows as Dr. Payne steps down, Dr. Sonnenberger steps in, all the way until the permanent Provost takes on the position all within the next year.

However, many have been wondering what will happen to ideas Dr. Payne has set forth, in particular, Program Prioritization.

“There’s continued discussions. Is it worth the investment of time and resources…and I know Dr. Payne and his folks have looked into that,” stated Gregory in the interview. “Sometimes it is a budget issue, [we need to further consider if we are using it] wisely since it is limited.”