Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month. One of the common issues surrounding sexual assault is whether people believe victims. Some top reasons why victims of sexual assault do not report are because they don’t think the police will do anything about it and no one will believe them.

In recent celebrity news, this issue has been raised with two cases: Jussie Smollett, and Cardi B. In a society where everything is under the scrutiny of the public eye through the use of social media, having two societal influencers receiving backlash over the use of violence can be harmful to the general public.

Last week, the story of Jussie Smollett’s charges being dropped was all over news stations. Smollett, one star on the TV show “Empire,” was allegedly attacked. The violence was originally seen as part of a hate crime. Smollett filed a police report claiming he was attacked because he is gay. As police continued to investigate the crime, it was soon discovered that Smollett had staged the attack against himself.

The story continued to develop when prosecutors dropped all charges against Smollett. CNN released an article questioning the possibilities of why the charges were dropped.

“Authorities said he had staged the attack because he was unhappy with his salary,” the article reads.

The article listed multiple different possibilities, including the concern that the possible jury pools were ruined because of all the negative media coverage. This is important because Smollett had filed a false police report and received public backlash for wasting police resources.

Many survivors of sexual assault already do not report because they don’t think they will be believed. While Smollett was not raped, it is still an important part of the discussion because of the backlash he received for the use of police resources. This only furthers the misconception that victims are lying. Articles on the mentality of rape culture have explained this occurrence. Read here for more information:

Cardi B has been in the news recently because of an Instagram live video that resurfaced after about three years. In the video, she admitted to drugging and robbing men during her time as a stripper. The video has created online debates on whether the rapper should be charged, and it created the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB, which references the documentary Surviving R. Kelly.

This new scandal also relates back to the #metoo movement. Current celebrities and public figures who preyed on others. Cardi B defended her actions by saying she isn’t proud of her past, but she did what she needed to survive at the time. Others argued that people are outraged over Cardi B, but celebrate other rappers for their “street cred” when they sing about drugs, murder, and other acts of violence.

The concern is that with Cardi B’s confession, people will continue to view women as liars, attention seekers, and overall make it harder to seek help.

