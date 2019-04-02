Joey Spahn

Sports Writer

Lisle – The Benedictine University women’s lacrosse team is traveling to Aurora University on Wednesday night, at 7 pm.

The Eagles are currently 0-6 in the MWLC and are hoping to turn their season around with what would be the first win of the season.

Senior, Samantha Tikalsky is the leading scorer for the Eagles, with 18 goals throughout the first nine games of the season. She leads the team with an impressive shooting percentage at 50%.

“The team’s plan against Aurora is to come out strong with our heads in the game. Collectively, we need to focus on playing our game with high levels of intensity and drive,” said Tikalsky, “The team needs to come out strong wanting a win and pushing ourselves as hard as we can to make that happen!”

Aurora is currently 3-1 in the MWLC conference and will be a huge test for the Eagles. The Spartans’ offense is led by junior, Claire Carlson and sophomore Marina Kanner, with 21 and 20 goals respectively.

This season, the Eagles’ offense has struggled to put up goals. In the past two games, they have only put up a combined total of nine goals. The team hopes to change that Wednesday night, with a strong game plan against Aurora.

“As a team, we just have to fix the little mistakes on the field and give 100%…” said sophomore, Victoria House, “We work better when we work as a team on the field.”

The girls have had to overcome adversity all year. Their former head coach, Kaitlyn Liccion, left the team in the fall making them question whether they would have a season this year. Thankfully, they could find a head coach just in time for the start of the season.

They are led by first-year head coach, Hannah Sopeth.