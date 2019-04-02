Andrew Tran

Most students returning from Spring Break have been overwhelmed with exams, papers, assignments, and class projects. Some of us are extremely diligent with clubs/organizations, part-time jobs, and other hobbies. Therefore, most students will experience sleep deprivation in their college career. Sleep deprivation can be very dangerous to BenU students not just in extracurriculars but specifically in classes.

This causes students to stay awake past midnight to finish every single assignment and meet their deadlines. However, the negative effects that may result from the lack of sleep have created a cause of concern. If college students continue to neglect sleep, they risk affecting their mental health and their social interactions with their peers.

When people experience sleep deprivation they may experience tiredness, forgetfulness, and irritableness. Sleep deprivation occurs when they do not obtain the required amount of sleep. For people ages 19-55, they should have about 7-8 hours of sleep to avoid sleep deprivation. Other symptoms of sleep deprivation include; yawning, fatigue, moodiness, depressed mood, clumsiness, lack of motivation, increased appetite, and difficulty understanding new ideas and concepts.

Studies have confirmed that sleep deprivation has caused people to become less attractive and more sleepy. However, the lack of sleep did not decrease the trustworthiness of the individuals involved. After reviewing the harmful health effects of sleep deprivation, staying awake has been experimented upon in various ways such as Peter Tripp’s 201 hour DJ Set and Randy Gardner’s sleep deprivation world record.

Peter Tripp volunteered to broadcast his show for 201 straight hours to raise money for a children’s foundation. When he began the experiment, it was going well, but he began to lost his sanity on day 3. As the third day began, he began to curse the people around him and hallucinate. After Peter completed the experiment, the family and friends noticed a change in his behavior and personality.

Randy Gardner wanted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest sleep deprivation record. In 1964, Randy was a high school student in San Diego when he attempted this experiment. Besides these side effects, Randy endured paranoia and hallucinations as he continued to stay awake. He broke the record by staying awake for 11 days and 24 minutes. Unlike Peter Tripp, he made a full recovery after two very long sleeps and there was no change to his personality or character.

Many students believe in the phrase, “I’ll sleep when I am dead.” This thinking can be dangerous when they stay up late to finish (or start) homework, study for an exam, chat with friends or browse the internet. The time we spend awake could have potential repercussions on our health over time.

When a person sleeps, the body keeps things operating by cleaning up toxins, repairing cells, and restoring the body’s energy supply. When we don’t get enough rest our long-term health can suffer, research has shown an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and depression if we don’t get enough sleep. These repercussions can catch up to a person, resulting in a student’s death from if they are not careful.

For college students, they should focus on how to gain more sleep to avoid sleep deprivation. One tip suggests creating a sleep sanctuary. This means establishing a secure spot and time where the mind can relax by reading and meditation. They should avoid computer, cell phones, and television when they are in the sleep sanctuary.

Another tip talks about avoiding caffeine afternoon. Caffeine has the effect of keeping the body awake by helping the brain to feel more excited and alert. When a student consumes caffeine after 12:00 PM, they will have a harder time to fall asleep because the brain will process the stimulant and stay awake and alert for several hours. It will also affect the body’s need to sleep.

A final tip to counter sleep deprivation involves working out for about 30 minutes a day. Exercising daily and often will help the body experience deep sleep. Deep sleep is a long, restorative sleep phase in which the body will relax to repair cells and improve muscle mass. By applying these tips, college students can minimize the harmful effects of sleep deprivation and be successful academically at the same time.